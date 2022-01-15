Biden announces 3 more Fed nominees, including 1st black woman

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday announced three more nominees for the Federal Reserve Board, including former member Sarah Bloom Raskin to serve a key regulatory role and Lisa Cook who would become the first black woman on the board. Biden has already nominated Jerome Powell for his second four-year stint as the central bank's chairman, and Lael Brainard, currently a board member, as vice chair. Their nominations require Senate approval. If the five nominees are confirmed, the majority of the Fed's seven-member Board of Governors will be women. Biden has been working to boost diversity with...