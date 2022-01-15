Yahoo Japan OKs workers to commute from anywhere, even by air

Newsfrom Japan

Yahoo Japan Corp. said it will allow its 8,000 workers to live and commute from anywhere in Japan, even by air, starting from April. The portal site operator will remove a requirement for coming to the office by 11 a.m. and an upper limit on one-way commuting costs of 6,500 yen ($57), the company said Wednesday. Still, its monthly commuting fee cap will remain at 150,000 yen. Airplanes and express buses will be added to local trains and buses and bullet trains as a transportation option for commuting. Yahoo Japan introduced the "Office Anywhere" system in 2014 to allow for working outside the ...