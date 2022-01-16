U.S. looking for ways to reduce nuclear risk with China

Newsfrom Japan

The United States continues to try to find ways to reduce nuclear and security risks with China through bilateral dialogue as well as under the so-called "P5 Process," the U.S. State Department's top arms control official Bonnie Jenkins said during a recent telephone interview with Kyodo News. The remarks by the undersecretary of state for arms control and international security came several days after the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain issued a joint statement affirming that a war involving nuclear weapons must be avoided and that such armaments should serve defensive purpos...