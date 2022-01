Main events scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, Jan. 17: -- Ordinary Diet session to be convened. -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to deliver policy speech in parliament. -- Bank of Japan to hold 2-day monetary policy board meeting. -- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders for November at 8:50 a.m. -- 27th anniversary of Great Hanshin Earthquake, which devastated Kobe, vicinity.