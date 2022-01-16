Soccer: Kubo nets wonder strike in cup win for Mallorca

Newsfrom Japan

Takefusa Kubo delivered a stunning free kick Saturday to open the scoring for Mallorca in a 2-1 win over Espanyol in the Copa del Rey round of 16. The 20-year-old Japan attacker found the net in the 32nd minute at Visit Mallorca Stadium, drilling a left-footed shot over the wall and past Espanyol keeper Diego Lopez from three meters outside the penalty area. The goal was the second of the season for Kubo, who has scored once in the Spanish top flight since returning in late November from a two-month absence with a knee injury. "The truth is that it was a great goal," Kubo told Mallorca's offic...