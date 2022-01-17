Tokyo stocks open higher on buybacks, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as investors bought a wide range of issues after the Nikkei index lost more than 2 percent over two trading sessions last week, while export-related issues were supported by a weakening yen against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 248.92 points, or 0.89 percent, from Friday to 28,373.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 11.21 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,988.87. Every industry category gained ground except for metal product issues. Gainers were le...