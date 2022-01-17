URGENT: China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, sharpest expansion in 10 years

Newsfrom Japan

China's economy grew 8.1 percent in 2021 from a year earlier with domestic demand recuperating from the coronavirus shock, registering the sharpest expansion in 10 years, government data showed Monday. The pace of economic growth was much faster than the 2.2 percent expansion in 2020, underscoring that consumer and corporate confidence has been recovering in the Asian country, which has effectively brought the virus under control. In the October-December period of 2021 alone, however, the world's second-biggest economy edged up only 4.0 percent, as the outlook has become gloomier due largely t...