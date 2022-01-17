Tokyo stocks rise in morning on buybacks, tech issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as investors bought back shares in a broad range of sectors after the Nikkei's sharp fall, while technology issues were boosted by advances in their U.S. peers late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 194.26 points, or 0.69 percent, from Friday to 28,318.54. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.32 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,985.98. Gainers were led by mining, rubber product and precision instrument issues.