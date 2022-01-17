FOCUS: China's economy may slow in 2022 on zero corona policy, Xi's ambition

Newsfrom Japan

China's economy is expected to slow down ahead of the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress in fall 2022 as President Xi Jinping's radical "zero corona" policy and socialist ambition are set to choke private spending in the country. Even after the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics, slated to start Feb. 4, the Communist-led government is likely to continue implementing strong anti-epidemic measures including locking down major cities and suspending all public transportation services. To make an achievement in the economic field to secure a controversial third term as party leader at...