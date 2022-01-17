Soccer: Okugawa scores in 4th straight game in German Bundesliga

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa scored for the fourth straight match Sunday as Arminia Bielefeld equalized minutes before the final whistle in a 2-2 draw against SpVgg Greuther Furth at home. Arminia struck first in the eighth minute when Okugawa danced his way past two Furth defenders and shot into the bottom left corner from outside the box for his seventh German Bundesliga goal of the season. "It makes me happy to continue my goalscoring streak. It motivates me to know that I'm helping my team by scoring," Okugawa said. Furth went up 2-1 on substitute Havard Nielsen's header in the 67th ...