FEATURE: Hospital "air" mattress lifts caregivers' COVID-19 burden

A growing number of Japanese hospitals have recently benefited from a special air mattress that helps staff more easily and safely reposition seriously ill COVID-19 patients to improve their breathing. The nation has seen a sharp rise in hospitals introducing the mattresses, which suspend a patient on a cushion of air atop the bed, reducing by about half the six or seven people usually required to complete the task of flipping a person onto their stomach -- widely regarded as a proven method to alleviate respiratory distress. As they gain in popularity, hospitals expect the mattresses will als...