Tennis: Osaka wins opener as Australian Open starts without Djokovic

Newsfrom Japan

Defending champion Naomi Osaka battled through to the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Colombia's Camila Osorio on Monday. Seeded 13th following a self-imposed break from tennis to care for her mental health, Osaka looked out of practice at times, nearly hitting the chair umpire with a miscued forehand in the final game of the second set. But the 24-year-old from Japan eventually wrapped up the match against her 50th-ranked opponent in 1 hour, 8 minutes. She finished with 19 winners to Osorio's five, but her 28 unforced errors showed room for improvement ahead of a ...