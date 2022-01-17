BOJ begins 2-day policy meeting amid inflation signs, Omicron spread

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Monday began a two-day policy-setting meeting to check budding signs of inflation and risks to the economy from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. The Japanese central bank is widely expected to keep its ultraloose monetary policy unchanged but sources close to the bank's thinking have said the inflation forecast for the fiscal year from April can be upgraded in an economic outlook report due out on Tuesday. Higher energy and raw material costs have sent wholesale prices to the highest level in four decades and companies have begun to pass su...