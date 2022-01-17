Tokyo stocks end higher on strong tech issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday on bargain hunting after the benchmark Nikkei index fell to its one-month low late last week, with the advance led by technology issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed up 209.24 points, or 0.74 percent, from Friday at 28,333.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 9.05 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 1,986.71. Gainers were led by mining, rubber product, and pulp and paper issues.