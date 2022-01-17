China-N. Korea freight train operations may resume on daily basis

Newsfrom Japan

A freight train arrived at the North Korean town of Sinuiju from the Chinese border city of Dandong on Monday, a source close to the matter said, adding that traffic operations between the two countries are likely to resume on a daily basis. The cargo train had made the journey from Sinuiju to Dandong on Sunday morning and was loaded with goods such as daily necessities including food before it returned to North Korea. On Monday, a second train reached Dandong Station from Sinuiju as North Korea looks to reopen land traffic to and from China after it was stopped in early 2020 amid worries abou...