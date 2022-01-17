China's birth rate drops to record low in 2021, population aging

Newsfrom Japan

The birth rate in mainland China slipped to a record low in 2021, government data showed Monday, despite efforts by the Chinese government to prevent the country's population from aging further. In China, 10.62 million babies were born in 2021, a rate of 7.52 per 1,000 people, the lowest level since Mao Zedong founded the Communist-led People's Republic of China in 1949. The population aged 65 and over, meanwhile, accounted for 14.2 percent of the total in the mainland last year. The latest data show that China has entered the era of being an "aged society" as defined by the United Nations, wi...