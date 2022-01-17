World's largest holiday migration begins in China before Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

The so-called world's largest human migration period began on Monday in China, while the ruling Communist Party accelerates efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics next month. This year's 40-day travel season, including the Jan. 31 start of the weeklong Lunar New Year holidays, will last through Feb. 25, but health authorities have called on citizens not to make trips unless necessary during the period called "Chunyun" in Chinese. Recently, community infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant have been expanding in China, while Pres...