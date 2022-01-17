Soccer: J1 champions Kawasaki to play Guangzhou in ACL group stage

Newsfrom Japan

J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale will face China's Guangzhou in Group I, plus Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia and the winners of a playoff, in the Asian Champions League following a draw made Monday in Kuala Lumpur. The group phase will be held from April 15 through May 1 at venues yet to be determined, while the final is scheduled for February 2023, after the conclusion of the upcoming season in Japan. J1 runners-up Yokohama F Marinos are in Group H alongside South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Hoang Anh Gia Lai of Vietnam. Emperor's Cup winners Urawa Reds will take on Shandong Taisha...