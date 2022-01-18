Soccer: Maeda makes splash with goal for Celtic on debut

Newsfrom Japan

Daizen Maeda made an excellent first impression with Celtic fans on Monday when he netted within after four minutes on debut as the Scottish giant beat Hibernian 2-0 in the league. The former Yokohama F. Marinos winger found himself unmarked in the center of the box and made no mistake with the finish, right-footing the ball into the net for the perfect start to his time in Glasgow. Maeda was joined on Scottish Premiership debut by his countrymen Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi, the latter coming off the bench to take the place of the former in the 74th minute at Celtic Park. Former Marinos man...