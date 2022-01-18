Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Europe markets, focus on BOJ outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning as investor sentiment was supported by overnight gains in European markets, with traders awaiting the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 240.63 points, or 0.85 percent, from Monday to 28,574.15. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 10.37 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,997.08. Gainers were led by mining, precision instrument and service issues.