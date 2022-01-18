URGENT: BOJ ups inflation outlook, retains monetary policy amid COVID surge

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday lifted its inflation forecast for the fiscal year from April amid higher energy and raw material costs amid a weak yen, while maintaining its ultraloose monetary policy to support the economy hit by a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. In an outlook report released after a two-day policy-setting meeting, the BOJ projected the core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, would rise 1.1 percent in fiscal 2022, revised up from its earlier estimate of a 0.9 percent gain. The Japanese central bank decided to continue with its yield curve control progra...