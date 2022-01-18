Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Economy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Jan. 19: -- Question-and-answer session attended by Japanese political party representatives to be held through Thursday in lower house of parliament. -- Akutagawa, Naoki literary award recipients to be selected. -- Japan Tourism Agency to release numbers of foreign visitors arriving in Japan in December, whole of 2021.