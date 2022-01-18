Tokyo shares end lower on weak U.S. stock futures, Japan COVID jump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo shares erased earlier gains and ended lower Tuesday as investor sentiment was dented by a fall in U.S. stock futures and a recent spike in coronavirus infections in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 76.27 points, or 0.27 percent, from Monday at 28,257.25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.33 points, or 0.42 percent, lower at 1,978.38. Decliners were led by iron and steel, pulp and paper, and rubber product issues.