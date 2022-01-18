URGENT: BOJ chief says no need to change policy or discuss rate hike

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Tuesday he does not see the need to change the bank's current monetary policy or discuss raising interest rates as inflation is picking up only temporarily. Speaking at a press conference after a two-day policy-setting meeting, Kuroda said it is "hard" to expect core consumer inflation to rise close to the bank's target of 2 percent. "We are not thinking at all about raising interest rates or changing the current accommodative policy and we are not discussing (such possibilities)," Kuroda said.