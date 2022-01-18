URGENT: China-N. Korea trade in 2021 down 90% from 2019 before pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

China's trade with North Korea plunged around 90 percent in 2021 from 2019 before the novel coronavirus pandemic began, government data showed Tuesday. North Korea claims no infection cases have been found in the country, but it has cut off land traffic to and from China until recently, with worries mounting that the virus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, could enter the nation. China is North Korea's closest and most influential ally in economic terms, accounting for more than 90 percent of its trade.