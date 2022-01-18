Soccer: Cerezo defender Seko joining Grasshopper in Switzerland

Newsfrom Japan

Cerezo Osaka defender Ayumu Seko is joining Swiss outfit Grasshopper Club Zurich on a permanent deal pending a successful medical, the J-League first-division club said Tuesday. The 21-year-old Tokyo Olympic defender came through the ranks at Cerezo and won both the J-League's best young player and the League Cup's new hero awards in 2020. "The club developed me massively both as a footballer and a person over 11 years, starting at the academy...I will give performances that live up to the image of (a player from) Cerezo Osaka" at Grasshopper, he said in a statement.