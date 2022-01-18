Japan PM vows to push for green, digital transformation

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he will push for a green and digital transformation as part of his efforts to create a new form of capitalism, in an address at a virtual World Economic Forum event. In his speech at the Davos Agenda conference, Kishida, who took office in October, stressed the need to overhaul economic and social structures by keeping universal values such as democracy, pointing to the risks posed by state capitalism in an apparent reference to countries such as China. "Japan is determined to lead this global trend in this new form of capitalism and demonstra...