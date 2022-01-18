Japanese airlines ANA, JAL warn 5G launch could disrupt U.S. flights

Newsfrom Japan

All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. joined major U.S. carriers Tuesday in warning that the impending start of new 5G mobile phone services around U.S. airports could disrupt their flights. The planned deployment of the telecommunication services on Wednesday is widely feared to affect planes' navigation systems. ANA said it might cancel up to 20 U.S. passenger and cargo flights to and from Haneda and Narita airports in Japan between Tuesday and Thursday, while JAL decided to cancel three passenger and five cargo flights on Wednesday. American aerospace giant Boeing Co. has informed a...