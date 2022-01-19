Japan set to put Tokyo, 12 other areas under COVID quasi-emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Wednesday will decide to place Tokyo and 12 other areas under a coronavirus quasi-state of emergency as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant lifts nationwide COVID-19 cases to new records and threatens to stretch the health care system. The designation will allow prefectural governors in Japan, which has never imposed a lockdown during the pandemic, to ask restaurants to close early and stop or limit the serving of alcohol. The measure is set to be in place from Friday to Feb. 13, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida makes a formal decision later in the day. Japanese authorities worr...