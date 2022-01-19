Tokyo stocks open lower on tech drop, record COVID cases at home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, as tech shares dropped following an overnight plunge in the technology-heavy Nasdaq index and daily COVID-19 cases reached a record high in Japan. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 432.91 points, or 1.53 percent, from Tuesday to 27,824.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 27.07 points, or 1.37 percent, at 1,951.31. Decliners were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.54-57 yen com...