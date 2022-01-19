URGENT: Nikkei extends losses, down over 2% on tech share plunge

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index extended its losses Wednesday morning, briefly dropping over 2 percent, with the benchmark logging its lowest intraday level in over a month due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Japan and an overnight plunge of U.S. tech shares. As of 10 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 462.14 points, or 1.64 percent, from Tuesday to 27,795.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was 34.98 points, or 1.77 percent, lower at 1,943.40. Selling in the Tokyo market was led by electric appliance, marin...