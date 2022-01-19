Main events scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20
Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Jan. 20: -- Question-and-answer session attended by Japanese political party representatives to be held in parliament. -- Japan, France to hold virtual meeting of foreign and defense ministers. -- Campaigning to start for gubernatorial election in Yamaguchi Prefecture. -- Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for December, whole of 2021 at 8:50 a.m.