Nikkei sinks nearly 2% in morning on tech share fall, COVID scare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plummeted Wednesday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly dropping over 2 percent, led by a fall in tech shares, while sentiment was further pulled down on deepening concerns over Japan's economic recovery after the country logged a record number of COVID-19 cases the day before. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 512.41 points, or 1.81 percent, from Tuesday to 27,744.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 35.68 points, or 1.80 percent, at 1,942.70. Decliners were led by electric appliance, marine transportation and preci...