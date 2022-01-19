Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan star Iwabuchi positive for COVID-19

Star forward Mana Iwabuchi will miss the start of Nadeshiko Japan's title defense at the Women's Asian Cup in India after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Japan Football Association announced Wednesday. The attacker for English club Arsenal has not been in close contact with any other members of the Japan squad after traveling separately to India for the tournament, which kicks off Thursday and runs through Feb. 6. Iwabuchi is asymptomatic and will isolate with a view to joining the team after she receives medical clearance, the JFA said. The 28-year-old tested negative before her dep...
