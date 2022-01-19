URGENT: Nikkei plunges nearly 3% to 5-month low on record COVID numbers

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index plunged Wednesday to its lowest level in nearly five months due to rising concerns about Japan's economic recovery after the country logged its highest number of coronavirus cases the day before. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 790.02 points, or 2.80 percent, from Tuesday at 27,467.23, its lowest level since Aug. 20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 58.66 points, or 2.97 percent, lower at 1,919.72. Decliners were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and precision instrument issues.