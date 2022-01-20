U.S., Britain announce start of talks on Trump-era metal tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden said Wednesday it will start talks with Britain to address U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, a move that may lead to easing the duties imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump. The Trump-era tariffs, imposed on the grounds that the imports in question could pose "national security" risks, have served as trade irritants between the United States and its key trade partners, including Japan. The Commerce Department and the Office of U.S. Trade Representative said in a joint statement with Britain that the bilateral discussions will "address global s...