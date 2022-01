Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russia could make a military move into Ukraine, while warning of the heavy costs Moscow would face if it mounts a full-scale invasion. "My guess is he will move in," Biden said at a press conference to mark the end of his first year in office, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also said it is not time to lift the punitive tariffs imposed on China by the previous administration led by Donald Trump.