Newsfrom Japan

Japan logged a goods trade deficit of 582.4 billion yen ($5.1 billion) in December, government data showed Thursday. Exports rose 17.5 percent from a year earlier, while imports grew 41.1 percent, according to a preliminary report by the Finance Ministry. For the whole of 2021, Japan posted a goods trade deficit of 1.47 trillion yen, falling into the red following a 388.3 billion yen surplus in 2020.