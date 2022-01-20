URGENT: China cuts benchmark lending rate for 2nd straight month

Newsfrom Japan

China's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate on Thursday for the second straight month to shore up the slowing economy, in a contrast to the United States and other major economies that are moving to tackle inflation. In recent months, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have been inclined to tighten monetary policy in a bid to curb sharp inflation stemming partially from a spike in global material prices amid supply chain disruptions and hopes for a postpandemic economic recovery.