Main events scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Jan. 21: -- COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency to take effect in Tokyo, 12 other prefectures until Feb. 13. -- Bank of Japan to release minutes of Dec. 16-17 monetary policy board meeting at 8:50 a.m. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release national consumer price indexes for December, whole of 2021 at 8:30 a.m.