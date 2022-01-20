Tokyo stocks higher in morning on dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Thursday morning, as investors scooped up battered shares after the Nikkei index plunged to its lowest level in nearly five months the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 127.06 points, or 0.46 percent, from Wednesday to 27,594.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.71 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,928.43. Gainers were led by precision instrument, food, and farm and fishery issues.