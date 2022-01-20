Chronology of major events related to Biden administration

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a chronology of major events related to the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden during his first year in office. Jan. 20, 2021 -- Biden is sworn in as U.S. president. Feb. 19 -- United States formally rejoins Paris climate accord. March 3 -- Biden administration singles out China as posing a serious challenge to a stable and open international system in interim guidance on its national security strategy. March 11 -- Biden signs into law a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. March 12 -- Biden and his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India hold the first-ever ...