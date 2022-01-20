3 more areas seeking COVID quasi-emergency amid Omicron spread

Newsfrom Japan

Three more Japanese prefectures are considering asking the government to place them under a quasi-state of emergency, local officials said Thursday, as the nation scrambles to rein in surging infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron strain. The potential expansion of quasi-emergency curbs to Hokkaido, Shizuoka and Fukuoka underscores a growing sense of alarm among local authorities about further straining the medical system and essential workers. A quasi-emergency allows local governors, based on their decisions, to request and order restaurants and bars to close early and stop or...