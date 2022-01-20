Tokyo stocks end higher on dip-buying after Nikkei's nearly 3% fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday as investors scooped up battered shares after the Nikkei index plunged nearly 3 percent the previous day to its lowest level in nearly five months. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 305.70 points, or 1.11 percent, from Wednesday at 27,772.93. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 18.81 points, or 0.98 percent, higher at 1,938.53. Gainers were led by precision instrument, service and food issues.