JR East to launch 2-yr leave plan for infertility care, study abroad

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. is planning to introduce in April an unpaid leave system of up to two years for infertility treatment, study abroad or pursuing qualifications, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. The new leave plan aims to reduce turnover by providing flexible work options, as it is much more substantial than the few months of long-term leave offered at many Japanese companies, according to the sources. The railway company joins an increasing number of Japanese companies offering flexible work environments to meet the growing need for diversified working styles and retaining...