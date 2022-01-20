Tennis: Japan's Daniel upsets Murray, into Australian Open 3rd round

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Taro Daniel claimed one of the biggest wins of his career Thursday, advancing to the third round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets defeat of British former world No. 1 Andy Murray. The 120th-ranked Daniel, who had never gone beyond the second round of a major, beat Murray 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at Melbourne Park's John Cain Arena in 2 hours, 48 minutes. Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray had received wildcard entry to the Australian Open, where he was looking to continue his climb back up the rankings from No. 113 following major hip surgery. But it was 28-year-old qualifier Daniel w...