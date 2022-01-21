URGENT: Nikkei opens over 2% lower on weak Wall St., COVID quasi-emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Friday, with the Nikkei dropping over 2 percent following overnight losses on Wall Street while preparations to implement a quasi-state of emergency in additional prefectures across Japan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also dampened sentiment. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 560.07 points, or 2.02 percent, from Thursday to 27,212.86. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 34.18 points, or 1.76 percent, at 1,904.35.