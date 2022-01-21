Tokyo stocks down in morning on Wall St. fall, COVID quasi-emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly dropping over 2 percent as sentiment was hit by overnight losses on Wall Street and a widening of the COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency to more Japanese prefectures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 395.49 points, or 1.42 percent, from Thursday to 27,377.44. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 19.36 points, or 1.00 percent, to 1,919.17. Decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and transportation equipment issues.