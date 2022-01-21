Fed takes "first step" over discussions on issuing digital currency

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Federal Reserve said Thursday it is taking the "first step" in discussions about issuing its own digital currency, as it released a report saying potential benefits include helping preserve the dominant international role of the dollar. The report, the first of its kind by the Fed, did not draw a conclusion on launching a central bank digital currency but instead focused on the pros and cons of issuing one. "The introduction of a CBDC would represent a highly significant innovation in American money," the report said, while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press release that the b...