Main events scheduled for Jan. 24-30

Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 24-30: Jan. 24 (Mon) -- Aichi Prefecture to begin opening six large-scale vaccination centers to offer third doses of novel coronavirus vaccine. -- Shikoku Electric Power Co. to start commercial operation of No. 3 reactor at Ikata Nuclear Power Plant in Ehime Prefecture. Jan. 25 (Tues) -- Tokyo High Court to hand down ruling on journalist Shiori Ito's appeal in lawsuit seeking 11 million yen in damages over sexual assault by Noriyuki Yamaguchi, former Washington bureau chief of Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. Jan. 26 (Wed) -- Bank of Japan to r...